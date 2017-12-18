Small steps to a healthier you.
End the love-hate relationship with your scale and make sustainable changes to your lifestyle, effortlessly.buy it now
Ever eat healthy all day only to see the number go up on your scale? Don't blame yourself – it's your body's natural weight fluctuations.
Shapa takes care of the confusing and painful smallest changes in your weight to give you the feedback that matters to your health.get started
Instead of seeing your weight, you'll see your Shapa Color and Shapa Age, a truer metric of your health and weight loss.
Forget one-size-fits-all. Shapa creates a personalized program that fits your personality, your environment, and your habits.
Shapa guides you step-by-step to a healthier lifestyle through small, easy-to-make changes.
Instead of seeing your weight in numbers, Shapa simplifies your body's natural weight fluctuations into an easy-to-understand 5-color scale.
Shapa Age is a truer metric of your health; it is a reflection of your overall performance with Shapa. Feel as young or as old as your Shapa Age!
Based on your preferences, habits, and environment, Shapa recommends daily activities that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle.
Shapa works together with your Alexa at home to remind you of your daily missions and updates.
Shapa knows your busy schedule. For that reason, Shapa provides bite-sized health tips and fun facts that will help pave your way towards a healthier lifestyle.
By sharing and inviting others into your Shapa journey, you are more likely to be accountable and improve your chance of success.
Shapa is here to help you achieve your health goals.
Find the program that's right for you.
A diabetes prevention program (DPP) tailored to you – daily activities, tips, and support to help you make diet and lifestyle changes and achieve weight loss and prevent the onset of diabetes.
Daily feedback to support healthy weight gain, personalized activities, and education to support you throughout your entire pregnancy and beyond.
A personalized diet and lifestyle program to help you keep the pounds off, whether you’re looking to maintain the weight you worked hard to achieve or want to prevent unwanted weight gain.
A personalized program that supports diet and lifestyle changes to help you manage your heart failure.
A customized program that fosters behaviors to help you achieve healthy sleep habits.
A personalized program with diet and lifestyle changes to help you achieve your desired weight.
I like the little challenges and the feedback on how I'm doing. I like this sooooo much better than a traditional scale! As someone who has struggled with weight and food for a long time, this is matching up perfectly with everything else I'm trying to do.Shiloh
It really holds me accountable. I even got out of bed because I remembered I didn't complete my mission for the day. It's really a great program, and I love the variety of activities.Amanda
I am loving my Shapa, so far. The missions are the best! I feel very positive about the experience and am looking forward to positive outcomes.Sharon
Shapa has helped change my lifestyle for the better in so many ways in such a short period of time.LaTosha
Thank you so much! This program is really helping me to change my eating habits. I love it!Karen
It has been such a positive experience for me. The very process has inspired me to be more active and to find ways to cope with my knee injury and still remain active. This opportunity has been fun as well as inspiring!Sharon